Pete Alonso Takes the MLB Lead on Home Runs

Record-Setting

The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks played their first game of the series Monday night. Besides the Mets 3-1 win, it ended up being a monumental game for one player in particular. Pete Alonso surpassed Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout’s MLB home run lead with his solo shot in the bottom of the first inning.

This homerun was his 46th of the season. This wasn’t his only solo homer of the night. He hit his 47th in the bottom of the fifth inning. He was just shy of beating Aaron Judge’s rookie record of 52 homers. With 19 games remaining in the season, it’s not far fetched to say Alonso could end up topping Judge’s record.

Earlier in the season, Alonso set the Mets’ franchise record for most home runs in a single season. As it stands, Alonso holds one of the best seasons for a Mets player to date.

2nd of the game and 47 on the year, Pete Alonso is a freak pic.twitter.com/Kn01hUiowg — Starting 9 (@Starting9) September 10, 2019

Another player that made strides for the Mets was pitcher Jacob deGrom. He struck out 11 batters during the game.

Jacob deGrom lowered his ERA to 2.70 tonight, which is fourth in the National League. He has thrown at least 20 innings more than the three guys ahead of him. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) September 10, 2019

Spots in the Playoffs

Both teams are currently fighting for the second National League Wild Card. The Diamondbacks are right behind the Milwaukee Brewers. The D-Backs have a winning percentage of .521, with the Brewers slightly higher at .524. The Mets are trailing them both with a .510. As of right now, the two wild card teams are the Washington Nationals with a .556 and the Chicago Cubs at a .538. Currently, the Mets are four games back of the second NL Wild Card spot. They are chasing the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Brewers, and Clubs for that elusive playoff spot.

Despite his personal record, he is motivated to get his team to the playoffs.

Looking Ahead

The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks are meeting up again tonight for the second game of the series. The first pitch starts at 7 p.m. at Citi Field.