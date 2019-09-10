Home / College Football / Todd Grantham Talks Gator Defense
Florida defensive back CJ Henderson (1) rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Todd Grantham Talks Gator Defense

Madi Camporese September 10, 2019 College Football, Football, Gators Football 58 Views

Hill, Elam, and Bogle

In his time with the media on Monday, Coach Grantham focused on his freshman for their big-time performances on Saturday vs UT Martin. Hill, Elam and Bogle were the three freshmen.

Jaydon Hill had 4 solid tackles and a big breakthrough off a third down on Saturday’s contest. The freshman from Huntsville, AL was a 7A first-team all-state selection in high school.

Kaiir Elam claimed the only interception of the game. He picked off UT Martin’s John Bachus III for the first and only interception of the season for the Gator D.

Grantham on Khris Bogle:

“Bogle you know, he works hard in practice and it kind of translated to the game, so I was pleased with that. Overall I thought it was good work and a solid performance from him. As we move through the season we are going to need those guys”

CJ Henderson Injury Update

Florida’s anchor on the defensive end, CJ Henderson, suffered a sprained left ankle this past weekend.

The speedy cornerback is unlikely to make an appearance in the SEC opener vs Kentucky (2-0). Henderson was regarded as one of the top cornerbacks in the entire country last season. He totaled 38 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, three sacks, two interceptions, a team-high seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Coach Mullen added that he won’t put Henderson on the field “unless he’s 100% healthy.”

With CJ Henderson out, the freshman will need to step their game up even more.

Florida defensive back CJ Henderson (5) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charleston Southern Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Grantham on the Shutout

“The guys really did a good job of executing the game plan and playing to our identity and making plays when they had too. You know Kaiir had that one pick there when they got in the red zone and guys just kept playing. The thing I liked at the end was some of the guys that were done for the night were cheering and coaching up the younger guys. I think anytime you can get that kind of leadership from your team it’s a good thing.”

About Madi Camporese

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Pete Alonso Takes the MLB Lead on Home Runs

Record-Setting The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks played their first game of the series …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties