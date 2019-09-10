Todd Grantham Talks Gator Defense

Hill, Elam, and Bogle

In his time with the media on Monday, Coach Grantham focused on his freshman for their big-time performances on Saturday vs UT Martin. Hill, Elam and Bogle were the three freshmen.

Jaydon Hill had 4 solid tackles and a big breakthrough off a third down on Saturday’s contest. The freshman from Huntsville, AL was a 7A first-team all-state selection in high school.

Kaiir Elam claimed the only interception of the game. He picked off UT Martin’s John Bachus III for the first and only interception of the season for the Gator D.

Grantham on Khris Bogle:

“Bogle you know, he works hard in practice and it kind of translated to the game, so I was pleased with that. Overall I thought it was good work and a solid performance from him. As we move through the season we are going to need those guys”

CJ Henderson Injury Update

Florida’s anchor on the defensive end, CJ Henderson, suffered a sprained left ankle this past weekend.

The speedy cornerback is unlikely to make an appearance in the SEC opener vs Kentucky (2-0). Henderson was regarded as one of the top cornerbacks in the entire country last season. He totaled 38 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, three sacks, two interceptions, a team-high seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Coach Mullen added that he won’t put Henderson on the field “unless he’s 100% healthy.”

With CJ Henderson out, the freshman will need to step their game up even more.

Grantham on the Shutout