Christian Yelich Out For Season Due to Injury

It’s something all ballplayers have done but maybe not to this extent.

Milwaukee Brewers, Christian Yelich, fouled a ball off hitting his knee resulting in a fractured knee cap. As a result, the outfielder will now miss the remainder of the season.

The At-Bat

The incident happened during Yelich’s first at-bat of the night against the Miami Marlins. The first two pitches were strikes and the third was the inside pitch he fouled off his knee.

He immediately went down before eventually limping to the dugout. The Brewers’ manager, Craig Counsel said he was nervous when Yelich first went down.

Brewers outfielder, Trenton Grisham, then came in to finish the at bat and struck out swinging.

Despite the loss of Yelich, the Brewers went on to beat the Marlins 4-3.

Yelich’s Stats for the Season

Last year Yelich won National League MVP. Now due to the injury, it is unlikely that will happen this year. Yelich ends his season with a .329 batting avg, 100 runs and 44 homers through 489 at-bats.

Unfortunately, Christian Yelich is done for the season. But what a season it was. pic.twitter.com/yEUHX3OGLF — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 11, 2019

Team’s Thoughts of the Loss

The teams general manger, David Stern, said that it hurts to know how Yelich’s chances of repeating as NL MVP have ended because of the injury.

Counsel said he feels awful about what happen to Yelich, but because of this big loss in talent they’ll need guys to step up.

Return Date

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ website states that even with nonsurgical treatment some fractures necessitate that “weight bearing is not allowed for 6 to 8 weeks.”