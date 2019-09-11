St. Petersburg Titans Defeat Santa Fe Saints in Volleyball Match

The St. Petersburg Titans traveled to Gainesville to defeat the Santa Fe Saints in a 1-3 match.

The game scores consisted of 17-25, 25-23, 12-25 and 21-25. The Saints struggled to pull ahead and keep the ball on their side for the majority of the match. In addition, the Titans offense proved difficult to defend.

The St. Petersburg Titans have moved up their ranking from seven to the number five spot in the Florida College System Activities Association (FCSAA) this past week. Despite the loss, the Saints offensive players were able to contribute positively to the match. Outside hitter Madison Sheffield with 12 kills and outside hitter Alicia Marzullo with eight of her own.

Practice Makes Perfect

The Titans proved to be a challenge for the Saints, but the match was able to shed light on the areas that Santa Fe Nick Coach Cheronis needed to work on with the team.

“We continue to try and work on passing serve and we played a really good serving team tonight so we’re gonna have a lot of video to watch and see how we’re gonna change some of the things we’re doing serve receive wise,” said Cheronis.

The Saints were able to keep a tight match in the majority of the games, and even pulled out a win in game two. Small adjustments can be enough to change the whole game.

“We did a much better job of serving [during game two] which left their better hitters out of system so they were easier to defend, and then I also believe we just did a better job of not making silly errors,” said Cheronis.

Looking Ahead

The Saints will host a Tri Match this Saturday, September 14, where they will compete against Florida Gateway College at 10 a.m. and then Indian River State College at 2 p.m. The Saints hope to show their home fans a win this weekend.