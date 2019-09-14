Santa Fe Raiders Get Raided by the Wakulla War Eagles in a 35-10 High School Football Defeat.

By Jensen Young and Angel Wells

Defense Wins Games

Before kickoff, Santa Fe Raiders coach Dock Pollard predicted that defense would decide the game. Unfortunately for the Raiders, a different defense showed up than the one that forced a shutout just a week ago. Wakulla continued its impressive streak of scoring 34 or more points in every game this season. The streak now stands at four games.

Coach @_Dark_Kent_ was feeling good about his Santa Fe Raiders pre game tonight at home against Wakulla. He expects defense to be the difference maker tonight. @ESPNGainesville @angelcwells @SFHS_Raiders pic.twitter.com/kKDpo88jbt — Jensen Young (@Jensen_Young9) September 14, 2019

The War Eagles controlled the first half of play and led by a score of 21-3. Wakulla’s quarterback Jaylon Worsham played like a star, showing off his athleticism by leading the team in passing and rushing yards. He also punched in two of Wakulla’s three touchdowns.

The Santa Fe offense was struggling to move the ball as they punted the ball away three times in the first half and threw two interceptions. This was until 35 seconds left in the half when Deron Reid ran for 50 yards to bring the Raiders to the two yard line but they had to settle for a field goal. The run game was solid but the Raiders passed for only 14 yards.

Santa Fe came out aggressive to start the second half with an onside kick recovery, however it resulted in a three and out. Deron Reid was again making a difference this half as with two minutes to go in the third quarter, he showed his agility and pure speed in a 96 yard punt return resulting in a touchdown.

@YahBoiiDee1 dodges defenders down the sideline as he takes the punt return TD 96-yards to the HOUSE🏡 Reid closes the gap to make the score 21-10 with 1:33 left in Q3. @ESPNGainesville @SFHS_Raiders @Jensen_Young9 @GamecockFB #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/W84kXgq8h2 — Angel Wells (@angelcwells) September 14, 2019

Wakulla kept its intensity on both sides of the ball scoring another two touchdowns and only allowing one touchdown from Santa Fe. Jaylon Worsham was remarkable throughout the entirety of the game and Denzel Miller and Desmond Greene were stellar in the secondary. The defensive back duo racked up three interceptions over the course of the game.

Santa Fe now drops to 2-2 on the season. The Raiders look to bounce back into the win column next Friday at P.K. Yonge.