Jaguars can’t complete comeback against Texans; lose 13-12

The Jacksonville Jaguars were close, but not close enough.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars nearly pulled off a crazy comeback against the Texans, but weren’t able to do it after a failed two point conversion with 30 seconds to go.

After starting quarterback Nick Foles suffered an injury last week, rookie QB Gardner Minshew stepped up to replace him.

Minshew showed a glimpse of hope in his first career start after going 23-33, 213 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Minshew led the Jags on a 68-yard touchdown drive that included an 18-yard scramble on 4th and 10.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone then tried to get the win with a two-point conversion. However, after review, running back Leonard Fournette was not able to get into the end zone on the play.

GAME OF INCHES! Texans stop Leonard Fournette just short on potential go-ahead 2-point attempt. Houston 13

Jaguars 12

Game Notables

Offensive troubles

Improved defense

Injury plagued

Heated confrontation

Offensive troubles, which included holding penalties and false starts, held the Jags from scoring.

Minshew also had three fumbles, but Jacksonville was able to recover two of them. Though the offense had issues, the defense showed signs of improvement after limiting the Texans to just a total of 263 yards, compared to 491 yards Houston racked up last week.

Injuries have also plagued Jacksonville with seven players out, including three starters. Starters Yannick Ngakoue, Marqise Lee and AJ Bouye were all out Sunday.

Josh Oliver, Cedric Ogbuehi, Cam Robinson and Devine Ozigbo also on the inactive list.

Calais Campbell had also been dealing with a leg injury all week that limited his impact during the game.

Nick Foles is also expected to be out until at least November with a collar bone injury sustained last game.

Finally, a confrontation between corner back Jalen Ramsey and Doug Marrone sparked up on the sideline, forcing the two to be separated.

The Jacksonville Jaguars look to bounce back against the Tennessee Titans in a home conference game Sunday after falling to 0-2 on the season.