Sunday Night Football: Julio Jones Helps Atlanta Defeat the Eagles

The Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles engaged in an all-out aerial battle during Sunday Night Football. But it was the Falcons who defended its nest earning them their first win of the season.

Eagles’ Early Turnover Nightmare

The Eagles dug themselves inside a hole in the first half of the meeting turning over possession two times. Cornerback, Desmond Trufant picked-off two of Eagles’ quarterback, Carson Wentz‘ passes.

Falcon’s quarterback, Matt Ryan responded by completing a 42-yard touchdown-pass to wide receiver, Calvin Ridley. As a result, the falcons went into the halftime break up 10-6.

The first play of the first quarter reflected the Eagles’ poor first half. Running back, Corey Clement fumbled on the opening kickoff of the second half injuring his shoulder in the process.

On the drive, Ryan handed a shovel pass to Devonta Freeman who ran the ball from the 35-yard line to first and goal. Wide receiver, Julio Jones caught a short pass from Ryan for a touchdown two plays later. The Falcons led 17-6 early in the third quarter.

Philadelphia woke up with 8 minutes left on the third quarter when Ronald Darby intersected Ryan’s deep pass. Later on the drive, wide receiver Nelson Agholor caught Wentz’ pass for his first touchdown of the night.

The Eagles followed up with denying Ryan a second touchdown picking-off his pass in their end-zone late in the third. Moreover, after a sack and good defending from the Eagles, Wentz ran for a touchdown to turn the score against the home team.

Philadelphia carried out a two-point attempt turning the score 20-18 with 3 minutes left on the clock.

Jones shattered Philadelphia’s short lived celebrations scoring a 55-yard run to end the game 24-20.

Injury Plagued Eagles

Injuries took a toll on the visiting team during the match. Player after player went down as the game reached its climax.

Wentz, Clement, Jason Peters, Desean Jackson, Alshon Jeffrey, Dallas Goedert, Jason Kelce, Tim Jernigan, Sidney Jones and others left the game at some points for medical evaluations. But Wentz did not focus on the injuries and use them as an excuse for the loss.