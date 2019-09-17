Jags CB Jalen Ramsey Requests Trade

Sunday night wasn’t only disappointing for the Jags because of their defeat against the Houston Texans, but also because of the altercation that erupted on the sidelines.

What Happened?

During the game, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Corner Back Jalen Ramsey blew up at Coach Doug Marrone.

Jalen Ramsey is not happy. pic.twitter.com/n58TyH6BKe — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 15, 2019

He was frustrated during the Texan game because of Marrone’s refusal to let Ramsey challenge a catch by Texan wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. Reports say he is aggravated with the way the coaching staff has been utilizing him on the team. The Jags are using more zone coverage defense tactics this year and Ramsey believes that is hurting his chance at shining on the field for his team. A day after the sideline outburst, Ramsey requested a trade via his agent.

The Trade

In losing their fourth year star Corner Back, the Jags won’t make the trade with just anyone.

League sources say the team is asking for one first round pick, but because Ramsey is a pro bowl two timer, they expect more than just one player out of the trade. A big question is, when is the trade going down? After all the Jags have a game in a couple days against the Titans. With how rough their season has been so far, they can’t afford to let this trade news throw them off.

Due to the strain relationship between Ramsey and Marrone, some sources believe the trade could happen sometime this week. With the trade still up in the air, Ramsey is still on his normal schedule, preparing for the Titans game on Thursday.

Jalen Ramsey: "I have nothing bad or negative to say about anyone in the building. I don't want to speak on it or give too much detail. I will let God do his work."

Asked why he wants out of Jacksonville, Ramsey said: "I'm super excited to play this Thursday….if I'm still here" — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

The Jaguars are reportedly in contact with teams, but noting is official as of yet.

The next game in the Jags season is this Thursday against the Titans at TIAA Bank Feild.