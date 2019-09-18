Saint Francis Travels to Jacksonville to Take on Eagle’s View in Their Long Awaited Home Opener

The Saint Francis Wolves head to Jacksonville for a non-conference battle against the Eagle’s View Warriors This Friday at 7 p.m. It is the third away game of the season for the Wolves and the home opener for the Warriors.

Saint Francis

The Wolves enter Friday’s contest on a two game losing streak with a 1-3 (0-2 in district play) record on the season. They’re coming off a 4 point loss to Munroe in a game that totaled 72 points and 850 yards of total offense. It was a game in which Saint Francis outgained their opponent in total yards, but turnovers ultimately cost them on the scoreboard.

Tyler Stone, the senior quarterback for the Wolves, threw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns. In spite of this, Stone completed a mere 47% of his passes and threw three interceptions.

The player on Saint Francis to watch out for is Omarian Littles. The versatile sophomore not only leads the team in receiving with 485 yards and 4 touchdowns, but also leads the team in interceptions with 4.

Another key player on the Wolves to watch is TJ Williams. The junior linebacker leads the team with 41 tackles and 11 for a loss of yards.

Eagle’s View

The Warriors come into their home opener with a 2-2 record.

After being shutout by St. Joseph Academy in their first game, Eagle’s View bounced back with a commanding 52-0 victory over Merritt Island Christian.

The Warriors followed up their shutout victory with a close win over crosstown foe Joshua Christian Academy. With plenty of momentum heading into last week’s contest against Interlachen, the Warriors blew their first half lead and lost by a touchdown. In the loss, however, there were a few positive takeaways for Eagle’s View.

The Warriors sophomore, Jaylon Hunter, threw 2 touchdown passes to junior receiver Jacob Kern. Additionally, Hunter’s defensive talent flashed as he added two interceptions to go along with his offensive production.

Keys to the Game

For Saint Francis, they need to take care of the football and win the turnover battle. Turnovers have been a glaring weakness for the Wolves who have thrown more more interceptions than touchdowns this season.

Offensively, Saint Francis needs to continue to feature their star wideout, Omarian Littles. Defensively, the Wolves should rely on their disruptive front seven who has 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss so far this season.

As for Eagle’s View, they will look to rely on the versatility of Jaylon Hunter. Hunter is a unique talent whose team depends on him being a force on both sides of the football. Coming off two one-possession games, the Warriors may look to capitalize on Saint Francis’ turnover struggles. A crucial turnover late in the game could be key to securing a win for Eagle’s View.