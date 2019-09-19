Not the End for Eli Manning

The New York Giants are moving on from quarterback Eli Manning.

Daniel Jones, the 22-year-old rookie and 6th overall draft pick out of Duke, will be the starter.

End of an era: The #Giants have named Daniel Jones as their starting QB. Eli Manning goes to the bench. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2019

Giants head coach Pat Shurmer said it was time to shift to the young quarterback after New York’s 0-2 start to the season. Manning went 56-89 for 556 yards and threw for two touchdowns and two picks in double-digit defeats to the Cowboys and Bills.

Manning, a 16-year veteran, has led the Giants well during his time as the starter. The Ole Miss product helped bring New York two Super Bowls during his tenure, and can claim two Super Bowl MVPs, four Pro Bowls and every major Giants passing record to his resume.

Eli Manning as the Giants' QB: • 56,537 passing yards

• 362 passing TD

• 241 Interceptions

• 116-116 record

• 2-time Super Bowl MVP

• 4-time Pro Bowler pic.twitter.com/MHLpe6UPBB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 17, 2019

Even after all of his accomplishments, however, Manning recognizes it’s time to hand the ball off to rookie Daniel Jones. He spoke with the media this week about how he will continue to support the Giants and the team’s new incumbent.

“Right now…I’m the second-string quarterback of the New York Giants,” he said. “I gotta get myself ready to play and do whatever I’m called upon and feel I need to do to help the rest of my teammates.”

Eli Manning is Sticking Around

Manning reiterated his season and time with the Giants is not over. He is continuing to take a positive outlook on the situation and prepare for the games ahead.

“I’m not dying, and the season’s not over,” he said. “There’s a lot to be positive about and a lot to be grateful for, and I just gotta accept my new role and make the best of it.”

Yes, Manning will be sticking around for 2019. The Giants haven’t even ruled out having Manning return for next season. However, that doesn’t mean Manning isn’t disappointed in his new role with the Giants.

“When you draft a young quarterback, this can happen.” — Eli Manning on if he wishes he had more time as the starter pic.twitter.com/tqO8zolmLa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 18, 2019

He’s choosing to acknowledge the disappointment, but he wants to take it in stride.

“Hey, I’ll handle it,” he said. “I’ll support Daniel and I’ll be a good teammate and do what I’m told.”

"There's no other option but just to handle it." Eli Manning spoke to the media for the first time since being benched by the Giants. pic.twitter.com/39RoMoX9QI — ESPN (@espn) September 18, 2019

Manning’s Support of Jones

A part of a backup quarterback’s job is to help the starter.

Eli Manning wants to embrace that role.

As Jones approaches the first start of his career, he couldn’t help but compliment Eli Manning’s class and support this season.

“As anyone who knows Eli would expect, he was nothing but supportive of me,” he said. “Obviously, you know, I understand the circumstance and it’s a difficult one…I can’t say enough about who he is as a person and as a teammate, and he’s been that way since I’ve gotten here.”

Jones, a much-questioned selection at No. 6 in this year’s NFL Draft, had a surprisingly strong preseason. The quarterback registered 416 yards passing on an 85.3% completion rate and tallied two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions.

His sharp play, along with Manning’s struggles, has thrust Jones into the starter’s spot for the foreseeable future.

We caught up with Daniel Jones after his first practice as starting QB#GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/xQqvTscoss — New York Giants (@Giants) September 18, 2019

Looking Ahead

Jones will make his first NFL start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Kickoff is a 4:05 EST at Raymond James Stadium.