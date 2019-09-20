Game Preview: Buchholz Versus Lake Brantley

The Buchholz Bobcats (2-1) are looking to build off of a strong second half performance in a win last week. They beat the Atlantic Coast Stingrays after 27 unanswered points coming out of half to win 34-14.

The Bobcats are traveling to Altamonte Springs to take on the Lake Brantley Patriots (2-1). Buchholz is currently in the middle of a four-game road trip.

Pregame Notes

It has been no secret that Buchholz wants to win games by relying on their running game and Quandarius Smith. This season he has racked up 471 yards on 67 carries.

In their only loss, Smith failed to reach 100 yards. However, in two wins, he has recorded over 175 yards in each game.

The Patriots also try to win games using the same strategy, and they have almost doubled the amount of rushing yards the Bobcats have in the same amount of games. The Patriots have totaled 929 yards with a pair of tailbacks splitting the load.

Their quarterback Noah Hudak has been no slouch running the ball either. He has added 210 yards on 40 carries to their season total.

The Patriots rushing attack is lead by Travis Lesko and Anthony Williams. Under center, they are led by Hudak.

Both teams have struggled to throw the ball downfield. Hudak has an abysmal 17% completion percentage while Jack Hevesy for the Bobcats is almost at 50%.

Hevesy has tossed three touchdowns while adding 282 yards through the air.

One area Buchholz needs to improve on is ball security as they have averaged a little over two turnovers a game.

Keys to the Game

The key for both teams is trying to slow down the other side’s running attack. Whatever team does that Friday night will probably walk away with the victory.

Buchholz is a little bit more balanced offensively than Lake Butler, but the Patriots’ ground game will be more difficult to stop because of their three weapons.

In order for the Bobcats to come away with a second-straight victory, they will have to stop Hudak, Lesko and Williams.