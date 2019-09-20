Jaguars get their First Win for 2019

The Jacksonville Jaguars got a much needed 20-7 victory last night against the Tennessee Titans. This was Jacksonville’s first win of the season and only the second win for all of the Florida NFL teams. This ended the Jags’ four-game losing streak in the AFC South series and avoided the franchise’s second 0-3 start in four years.

Gardner Minshew

The rookie quarterback really got to show what he was made of Thursday night against the Titans. Even though conditions were less than favorable, Minshew was electric right out of the game for the Jags.

While all eyes were on Jalen Ramsey, who may have played his final game for Jacksonville, Minshew strived to take back the spotlight. He and a great secondary succeeded at that.

In just his second game starting for the Jags, Minshew completed 20 of 30 passes for 204 yards and no interceptions; his numbers would have been higher too if not for a drop in the end zone by wide receiver Dede Westbrook in the third quarter. Minshew knows that it is his time to step up and show what he is made of.

Minshew is also already setting records in Jacksonville. With his performance Thursday night, he became the only rookie in Jaguars history to pass for at least 600 yards through three weeks of football. This feat also came in less than 10 quarters of play.

Jacksonville Defense

Minshew was not the only part of Jacksonville’s game that stood out. The Jaguar defense also shined on Thursday night.

17 Jaguars got in the defensive game with at least one tackle each. Ronnie Harrison led the way with 10 total tackles and four solo. Ramsey and Quincy Williams were right behind him with nine and eight tackles each.

Ramsey knows that the Jags defense has always been elite and played a big part in Thursday night’s win.

Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette for Jacksonville did not have quite the same night that Minshew did. Until late in the fourth quarter, Fournette actually had negative yardage. It was not until a 69-yard run where Fournette’s numbers began to improve.

Up Next

The Jacksonville Jaguars will now have a long break before having to take on the Broncos in Denver. While Jacksonville just found their first win, Denver has still yet to pull out a win. They hope to do so this weekend in Green Bay.