Kentucky Goes on the Road to Visit Mississippi State

The Kentucky Wildcats have been comfortable at home winning two of their first three games. However, after their loss to Florida, the Wildcats are headed on the road to visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who also lost last weekend to Kansas State.

With both SEC teams coming from a loss, they will be looking for redemption this weekend, but only one is going to get it.

Kentucky On The Road

Last time Kentucky visited Mississippi State, the Bulldogs won 45-7. The Wildcats haven’t won in Starksville since 2008, giving home-field advantage a whole new meaning for the Bulldogs.

Head football coach Mark Stoops knows it’s going to be a challenge.

Last weekend against Florida, quarterback Sawyer Smith made his starting debut after Terry Wilson Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury. Smith had a 65.7% completion rate for 267 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The junior’s ability to make good passes will be put to the test on the road for the first time with the Wildcats.

However, star running back Kavosiey Smoke has been leading in rushing yards for the Wildcats this season. Against Florida, he attempted 16 times for 81 yards which kept the UF defense on their toes.

In addition to Smoke, wide receiver Lynn Bowden has also been shining in the Kentucky offense. Bowden last game had seven receptions for 70 yards, averaging 10 yards per reception.

Coach Stoops is pleased to have him.

Mississippi State Gets Ready to Host

Starting quarterback Tommy Stevens seems to have gone in the right direction, getting off to a great start this season. However, an injury against Kansas State sidelined him, but he is expected to play against the Wildcats.

Playmakers for Mississippi State last weekend were running back Kylin Hill who attempted 24 times for 111 yards and wide receiver Osirus Mitchell had five receptions for 74 yards, averaging 14.8 yards per reception.

Also, returning from injury is running back Nick Gibson who’s missed the past 1 1/2 games because of a lower-body injury, but head football coach Joe Moorhead has good news to share about the senior.

Who's willing to put in the 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 and make the 𝙨𝙖𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚? 😤 #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/RACzK7M505 — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) September 19, 2019

The Bulldogs defense is strong but is going to have a tough challenge against the Wildcats after being one of the best offenses this season, despite the loss to Florida.

Coach Moorhead is aware of the obstacle for Saturday’s game.

The winner of the game on Saturday has to come in with a strong mindset after both failed to hold onto the wins last weekend. This game is going to determine once and for all who is going to sink or float under pressure.

Kickoff for the game is Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.