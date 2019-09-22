Florida Gators volleyball goes unbeaten in Gators Invitational

The Florida Gators volleyball team went undefeated in the Gators Invitational after beating Louisiana in a three-set match.

In their final match of the tournament, Florida completed the sweep 25-15, 25-14 and 25-18.

Florida begins tournament with back-to-back sweeps

On Friday, the Gators opened up the tournament with a sweep over Liberty. Middle blocker Rachel Kramer recorded 12 kills and four blocks against the Flames.

The Gators ended the first day of competition with another sweep over Northern Arizona. Outside hitter Thayer Hall tallied 13 kills and two blocks. Additionally, Paige Hammons added eight kills and two blocks.

Florida offense drives win over Louisiana

Florida combined for a total of 43 kills and recorded a .302 team hitting percentage. Holly Carlton led the Florida offense against Louisiana, tallying a total 11 kills.

Defensively, the Gators were led by Kramer with four blocks. Additionally, Marlie Monserez and Mia Sokolowski added three blocks each against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

In the first set, the Gators started out with an early 4-2 lead. Louisiana then tied things up at 8-8 with a kill from Dree’Ana Abram.

A kill from Hammons put Florida up 12-10. Florida would maintain their lead, winning 25-15.

The offensive momentum continued for the Gators in the second set. Holly Carlton led the way for Florida with four kills in the second set.

Furthermore, Carlton recorded a total of eleven kills against Louisiana. Florida took the second set 25-14.

In the third set, Florida took an early lead before the Ragin’ Cajuns tied the set at 7-7. Mia Sokolowski came up big for Florida in the third set, recording three kills and three blocks

C R U S H E D by @MiaSokolowski9 🔥 Florida – 15

Louisiana – 11 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/UvHaasZO1L — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) September 21, 2019

Florida completed the sweep in third set winning, 25-18.

Up Next

Florida will begin SEC conference play on Friday, Sept. 27 against the Auburn Tigers. You can view the game live on the SEC Network or listen live on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF.