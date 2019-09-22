Saints Baseball Kicks Off Fall Season at the Polk State Tournament

The Santa Fe Saints’ baseball team will kick off their fall season Sunday at the Polk State Tournament. The team will face Polk State College at noon and Broward College at 3 p.m.

Out With The Old, In With The New

The Saints ended their 2019 spring season with a 38-17 overall record, a Mid-Conference Championship and third place at the FCSAA Tournament. The successful season facilitated the signing of an astonishing 12 sophomores to four-year schools including UF, USF, Tulane, Jacksonville University, Georgia Southern and Mercer, to name a few.

This being said, there are only seven returning players for the 2019 fall ball schedule. After recruiting processes and try-outs, there is a total of 36 players fighting for a spot on the 26-man Spring 2020 roster. According to Head Coach Wiggs, “We like all of the guys that we brought in, a good combination of incoming freshman and transfers. The guys have been working extremely hard in the weight room, in conditioning, and on the field to compete for a roster spot.”

Tournament Details

Polk State College and Broward College are expected to be good competition for the Saints boys. Broward ended their spring season with a 17-23 overall record while Polk State finished with a 24-29 overall record. Wiggs said, “The guys are excited to go play this weekend down in Auburndale and it will give us an idea of where we are at development-wise. Overall, the emphasis this weekend will be to showcase our sophomores since there will be a lot of 4-year schools there recruiting.” This weekend, Polk State hosted 25 MLB scouts and college recruiters at their annual Scout Day. Many of the scouts are planning to stay throughout the tournament.

Saints Baseball on the road today for the 1st gms of the fall at Polk Twin Classic in Auburndale. Play at 12:00 vs Pasco-Hernando and at 3:00 vs St Pete. Excited to see the guys compete. @santafesaints — Johnny Wiggs (@WiggsJohnny) September 22, 2019

Looking Ahead

The Saints have 10 scheduled games for their fall season. On Wednesday, September 25 the seven returning sophomores will attend the Mid-Florida Conference Sophomore Showcase in Palatka, FL. The Saints’ coaches are focusing on assisting the players to the next level.