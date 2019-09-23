Goff and Kupp take down the Browns in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns failed to protect their house against last year’s Super Bowl runner-up, the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams’ offensive pairing of quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Cooper Kupp spoiled the Browns winning aspirations.

Sunday Night ‘Lights

The Rams’ record (3-0) remained intact as they pulled a tough 20-13 win over the Browns (1-2) at Cleveland.

Kopp and Goff produced two touchdowns that inevitably became the difference in the game. In addition, the Los Angeles defense put a halt on quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s last four plays from the 4-yard line in the last minute of play. The fourth and last play resulted in Mayfield’s only interception of the night adding up to the Brown’s already dull start to the season.

The @RamsNFL defense holds strong! John Johnson intercepts Mayfield in the end zone. #LARams 📺: #LARvsCLE on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/77ZAvrHGXr pic.twitter.com/3ob3YIbq7Y — NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2019

The Browns, who were missing their whole starting secondary, gave it all on the field but it’s the team’s offense that has strayed.

Odell Beckham‘s pricey watch collection has still not served him any luck. He had a solid game against the Jets with 161 yards and one touchdown. Yet, he was only able to mount up to 127 yards with no touchdowns against the Rams and the Titans. On the other hand, Jarvis Landry has not found his gears yet and Rashard Higgins’ knee injury has kept him on the sidelines.

Mayfield Taking Fault

The Browns’ overhaul during the offseason set up the bar high.

A 43-13 thumping loss against the Tennessee Titans on week 1 left Mayfield, the Browns and fans disappointed.

In that game, Mayfield completed 25 passes out of 38 attempts for 285 yards and one touchdown. However, his three picks, one ending in a touchdown, and failing to capitalize in key moments in the game resulted in Cleveland’s demise.

On week 2, the Browns bounced back on the road in New York defeating the weak Jets 23-3. But the positive result did not convince Mayfield.

The poor form carried on to Sunday’s clash against Tennessee.

The Oklahoma graduate threw for 50 percent completion, 195 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Above all, Mayfield has not lost hope and has urged fans to keep their heads up amid the Brown’s early season frustrations.

Week 3 concludes tonight with Monday night football at 8:15 p.m. as the Chicago Bears take on the Washington Redskins.