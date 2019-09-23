MLB Sets New Record With Four 100-Loss Teams

The Kansas City Royals broke an MLB record on Sunday, joining three other 100-loss teams this season. The Royals (100), Tigers (109), Marlins (101), and Orioles (105) broke the 2002 record, setting new league standards for fruitlessness. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the third team this season to reach 100 wins. They are accompanied by the Yankees (102), and Astros (102), marking the third consecutive year three teams have reached the 100-win mark.

Royals (57-100)

About 17 years ago marked the first time in MLB history that there were four 100-loss teams. Ironically enough, Kansas City was a contributor to that record as well as the current one.

Coming hot off the heels of a 12-8 loss to the AL Central-leading Twins on Sunday, Royals manager, Ned Yost, announced his retirement.

The all-time winningest manager in club history. Back-to-back AL pennants. A ring in 2015. Thank you, Ned. For the smiles, the memories and everything you did for this club. #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/Qjuo6hvvnE — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 23, 2019

Yost joined the team in 2010, tasked with rebuilding the organization into something better. Since he joined, he has become the winningest manager in franchise history with 744 as of today and brought the Royals their first World Series victory in over 30 years.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here as your manager and will never forget the good and the hard times we had together as an organization and a fan base,” Yost said according to ESPN. “I will never forget the fact that you fans supported us through it all. Kansas City will always have a special place in my heart, and I look forward to rooting the Royals on to their next world championship very soon.”

Yost’s official retirement will come at the end of the Royals season. The Royals have two games against the Braves starting Tuesday night, then a weekend series against Minnesota at home.

Tigers (46-109)

The Detroit Tigers were handed their 100th loss of the season back on September 9th at the hands of the Oakland Athletics. The Tigers have a lineup of interesting players that should make for a comeback 2020 season. Daniel Norris started for career-high 28 games and rookie Spencer Turnbull has turned out a respectable season. While helping to set a league record for losses is never desirable, becoming the first team to lose 60 home games is even worse. By beating the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, the Tigers avoided certain shame. The icing on top was Jeimer Candelario putting away four home-runs.

Anyone up for a stroll or four? pic.twitter.com/rUD2ueJEun — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 22, 2019

Marlins (54-101)

Miami joined the ranks of teams with 100 losses last Friday when the Washington Nationals dished out their centesimal L. This didn’t stop the Marlins from rallying back on Sunday night to avoid the sweep. The Marlins avoided winning fewer than 30 games at home for the second time in franchise history, finishing the season 30-51 at Marlins Park. Next, they go on the road to play the New York Mets tonight at 7:10.

Orioles (51-105)

As of today, the Orioles have set the team record for most home runs allowed. First-year manager Brandon Hyde tried his best to lead the team and fought hard throughout the season. Trey Mancini became a household name for the Orioles, coming out this season as a heavy-hitter.

The Orioles travel to play Toronto tonight with right-handed pitcher Chandler Shepherd getting to start in a three-game set.