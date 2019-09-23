Monday Night Football: Redskins Host Bears in Primetime Showdown

The Washington Redskins (0-2) and the Chicago Bears (1-1) will clash on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 3 of the NFL.

After dropping their first two games, both to conference opponents, the Redskins are searching for their first win tonight. For Chicago, they hope to secure back-to-back victories after a close win against the Denver Broncos last week.

Bears Looking for More Offense

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and crew are off to an abysmal start, with only 19 combined points on offense so far this season. Newly acquired kicker Eddy Pineiro is currently the team’s leading scorer, and hero, after nailing a 53-yard game-winner against the Broncos last week.

Chicago can hope for some more offensive production against a Redskins defense that ranks as the 3rd worst in the league. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky believes the offense can find their rhythm.

Washington’s Surprising Start

The Redskins expected their defense to win them games going into the season. However, it’s been the mere opposite, as they rank nearly last in the league in almost every category.

Injuries to defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and cornerback Quinton Dunbar have impaired their depth at those positions. Nevertheless, the team still features playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, such as Ryan Kerrigan and Josh Norman.

Quarterback Case Keenum has surprised many with his performance so far this season. Through the first two games, he’s thrown for 601 yards, 5 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Many are asking when Dwayne Haskins Jr. will get his first start, but so far, Keenum has given head coach Jay Gruden no reason to doubt him.

Monday Night Outlook

Khalil Mack will lead one of the league’s premier defenses into FedEx Field in Washington tonight. On the other side of the ball, both the Bears’ offense and Redskins’ defense hope to get back on track after slow starts.

This could be a season-defining game for both teams. A win for the Bears would get them to 2-1 on the season with two road wins. On the other hand, the Redskins could get into the win column and gain some confidence.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.