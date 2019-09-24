Kansas Men’s Hoops Hit Hard by NCAA

The University of Kansas basketball program received a notice of allegations on Monday from the NCAA.

The multiple allegations are of serious charges, such as committing five level-I violations- the most severe in the NCAA.

KU is also being charged with a lack of institutional control.

Kansas officials have 90 days to respond to the charges under NCAA Rules.

Responding to the allegations regarding Self, Kansas said in a statement that “voluminous evidence demonstrates uncontestably that he did, in fact, promote an atmosphere of compliance and fully monitor his staff. The University firmly and fully supports Coach Self and his staff. The NCAA has not alleged that Coach Self or anyone on his staff was involved in or had knowledge of any illicit payments. If illicit payments were made, Coach Self and his staff were completely unaware of them.”

Head Coach Bill Self

Bill Self is being charged with responsibility violations.

He is involved with three of Kansas’s five level-I allegations.

Self, 56, has guided Kansas to 14 consecutive Big 12 regular-season titles, three Final Four appearances and the 2008 NCAA championship. He was also president of the National Association of Basketball Coaches in 2017-18.

Self is said to have requested a $20,000 payment be made to the guardian of forward Silvio De Sousa from an Adidas representative.

David Ridpath

David Ridpath, president of the Drake Group, a think tank dedicated to protecting academic integrity in college sports, and an associate professor of sports business at Ohio University, had a lot to say on the Kansas allegations.