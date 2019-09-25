Bring Out The K’s Cause the MLB Has Set The New Single Season Strikeout Record

It might be the year of the dinger, with the MLB setting the record for the most single season home runs. However, the league broke another record this season; the MLB single season strikeout record.

History Of The Record

It’s not an unusual record because the it has been broken for the past 12 seasons.

Back in 2017, there was 40,104 strikeouts. That was the first year in which the record reached over 40,000 and it was a big jump from the previous record of 32,404 in 2001. Since then, that number has only climbed and is now over 41,200.

When It Happened

During the fifth inning of the Rays’ game against the Yankees on Tuesday night, New York pitcher Stephen Tarpley struck out Willy Adames to set the new strikeout record of 41,208.

The Yankees also hit their 298 home run of the season leading all of the MLB through the duration of the match.

The Yankees have hit an MLB-leading 298 home runs so far this season 💣 How many will they finish with? 🤔 Comment below with your prediction! pic.twitter.com/RbXlVUCAWS — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 24, 2019

Up Next

It’ll be interesting to see what the strikeout total will come to by the end of the regular season which is only a few days away.