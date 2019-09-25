The Gators know the future is here and that they can start to compete the Gators way. While Gator football has been the talk of the town since August, Gator Men’s Basketball is confident they can create the same hype. Fresh is the best way to describe the team heading into November.

Men’s Basketball will have nine new players that take the spots of eight players that either transferred or graduated, according to floridagators.com. Three sophomore starters will return this season as well.

24/7 Sports ranked the Gator’s freshman class as the second best in the SEC and the eight best in all of college basketball. The Gators picked up two 5-star recruits and a 4-star recruit. Only Kentucky has more than two 5-star recruits (they have three).

It’s cliche to say, but the sky is the limit for this team. Some may say a Final Four appearance is in order.

Florida Guard, Andrew Nembhard thinks the potential is there but they have to keep working:

Nembhard felt as well that the best mindset for the Gators is to stay in the moment.

From Newbies to Teachers

Just a year ago, the young sophomore trio was preparing for its first gator games. Now, they get to be the ones who help prepare the youth while continuing to grow as players.

Gator Guard Noah Locke said he’s feels that he and the rest of the Gators are doing their best to welcome the new guys to the Gators family.

The Gators know its important for everyone to feel like they are members of a cohesive group. No one is distracted by the fact they feel like an outsider.

The idea is that it does not matter if someone is a transfer or a freshman, each player is a member of the Gators and that is what matters most.

Gators Men’s Basketball’s season will start Tuesday, Nov. 5. They take on the UNF Ospreys at home at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.