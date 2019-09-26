Gators Defensive Line Coach David Turner Talks Linemen “Buying In”

One of the most integral parts to the Gators’ 2019 winning formula is the play of its defensive linemen.

But it’s not just the guys lining up week in and out. A sizable amount of the credit is due toward the leadership of new defensive line coach David Turner that’s made that possible.

Turner’s had 33 years of coaching under his belt. He spent four of those years working beside Dan Mullen at Mississippi State until 2012. But Turner couldn’t stay away from Mullen for too long, joining the Gators in 2019 to replace former defensive line coach Sal Sunseri.

The Gator Standard under Turner

If there’s one thing that Florida Gators football embodies just as heavily as wins, it’s the Gator Standard.

For David Turner, spreading that philosophy so early into his role has been seamless. The progress made early into the season has transformed the mindsets.

A solid mental approach has helped the defensive line blossom into one of the best in the nation.

“We’re glad to have these guys, and they’re working their tails off,” Turner said.

Greenard in the gridiron

Turner spoke highly of linebacker Jonathan Greenard, who’s 15 tackles and 3.5 sacks have been gamechangers. Though Greenard followed defensive coordinator Todd Grantham from Louisville to Florida, Turner’s had his chances to work with and develop Greenard.

So far, those results have been purely positive, with Turner noting Greenard’s undeniable leadership.

Even as a grad transfer, it’s obvious Greenard’s impact has electrified the rest of the linemen. At first it was beside Jabari Zuniga, but after a Week 2 injury, Greenard’s had to assume the veteran role for himself.

Having worked beside Grantham before gave the transfer an advantage, and is allowing the linebacker to flourish in the moments that matter most.

It’s still relatively early in the season, and there’s plenty of time for Greenard and the defensive line to further develop. But with the success they have found now, there’s no telling where they will be by November.