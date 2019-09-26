MLB Round-Up: Rays Looking to Hold On to Final Wild Card Spot

As the final week of the MLB regular season reaches a conclusion, the final two wild card spots are still up for grabs.

The Race is Done

The National League playoff picture is complete. The Los Angeles Dodgers won the West division with their league-best 102 wins. The Atlanta Braves have the NL East locked up and are set to face the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLDS. The Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers earned themselves a wild card spot. The Christian Yelich-less Brewers will have to travel to the nation’s capital to face the Nationals. The winner punches their ticket to face the Dodgers.

The American League is All But Set

All the division races are complete but there is still a way to go to determine the wild card spots.

As it currently stands, the Oakland Athletics hold the first spot while the Tampa Bay Rays trail by half a game. The Cleveland Indians find themselves on the outside looking in. The Indians trail the Rays by a game and a half.

The A’s are sitting pretty as Fangraphs.com gives them a 95.3% to make the playoffs. The Rays may be looking over their shoulder with the Indians right behind them but the odds favor them in a major way. With four games remaining, Fangraphs gives Tampa a 91.1% chance of making the playoffs. Cleveland’s odds aren’t as pretty as Fangraphs only gives them a 13.6% of playing beyond this Sunday’s regular-season finale.

The Rays will conclude the regular season in Toronto as they face the division rival Blue Jays. The Indians will face the Nationals this weekend. Oakland starts a four game series with the Mariners in Seattle.

It’s Time For October Baseball

After 162 regular-season games, it’s time for the best players to shine.

The MLB postseason begins as the NL wildcard game is Tuesday Oct. 1. The AL wild card game is the next day. The division series for both leagues begin Friday Oct. 4.