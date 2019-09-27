After Historically Bad Start, Dolphins Desperate for Win Against Chargers

Teams like the 2019 Miami Dolphins appear once every century, and one could see why. It’s been a historically dreadful start to the season for the Dolphins. Experts and fans alike predicted Miami to be one of the worst teams in the league, but nobody expected the results to be so drastic.

Through three games, the Dolphins are 0-3 while being outscored by 117 points. That’s an average of 39 points per game, a margin so bad that it hasn’t occurred since 1923, according to SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein. Another reason why this has been a historically bad season for the Dolphins. It’s a wide gap between the rest of the league. The second worst scoring margin belongs to the New York Jets at -37, less than the number of points the Dolphins are losing by per game.

It sounds like an obvious analysis, but protecting the ball is critical in each game. Giving up possessions and allowing the opponent additional chances to score usually doesn’t bode well in an attempt to win a game. The Dolphins and the Chargers come into Sunday’s game with a turnover margin that is in the bottom fourth of the league. Having already thrown six interceptions this season, if the Dolphins can make smart, low risk throws, it should give the team a shot at winning the game depending on how the defense holds up.

That’s the big question mark coming into this game. The Chargers bring a potent offense to Miami. A top-five passing game loaded with talents such as QB Philip Rivers, RB Austin Ekeler and WR Keenan Allen. Rivers has the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL while Allen has the most receiving yards in the league. The two have formed incredible chemistry and could be the most dangerous duo in the passing game in the league.

Miami has allowed a league-high 499 yards per game. However, that is largely because it has the league’s worst run defense. The Chargers offer more of a one-dimensional offense primarily relying on passing. The Dolphins need to pay close attention to Allen and force Rivers into making mistakes. Much like how they gave Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott fits last week allowing them to stay in the game for the first half.

With all eyes on Rosen at QB, the 2018 first-round draft pick has underperformed after taking over starting duties from Ryan Fitzpatrick. Through his first three games, Rosen has a completion percentage of 43.3 and a passer rating of 45.3, both worst in the league among quarterbacks that have attempted at least 60 passes.

There is a bright side, however. In his first start of the season against the Dallas Cowboys last week, Rosen did throw for 200 yards without tossing an interception. Turnovers will be key as Rosen had 14 picks in 14 games last season.

Rosen needs time to develop. He has played for two terrible teams with horrible offensive lines and little talent around him. It would be interesting to see how he would play on a competitive team. However, we may not get to see that if the Dolphins opt for a QB with what will likely be the first pick in the 2020 draft if the team can’t turn the ship around on what has been a historically bad start.