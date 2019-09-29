Florida Claims Second Shutout at Home Against Towson Tigers, 38-0

The Florida football team cruises to its ninth consecutive win on Saturday by steamrolling the Towson Tigers 38-0 in Gainesville.

The Magic of Kyle Trask

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask recorded another week of stellar numbers, including setting a school record by throwing 18 consecutive completions, three of which were thrown at the end of last week’s game against Tennessee. Trask finished the game 18 of 20 passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns. But one particular story line can’t be ignored.

The budding camaraderie between Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts is hard to deny. Ever since Trask’s entrance in the starting role, the two Kyles haven’t had any trouble finding one another. Regardless of whatever defensive set up they’re up against, Pitts usually finds a way to get open. The duo connected for two out of five touchdowns scored by the Gators, creating plenty of red zone magic in each half.

Trask attributed his comfort to the work behind the scenes, especially in part by the coaching staff.

Shutting Flacco Out

Towson quarterback, red shirt senior Tom Flacco, is the brother of NFL quarterback Joe Flacco, and the younger Flacco came into the game with some excellent numbers. He led Towson on some pretty substantial drives in the first half of 57 and 69 yards, and another nice drive in the second half but no points went on the board. A couple of missed field goals made those drives come up empty. Flacco finished 16-of-27 with a couple of interceptions on the day.

The Gator defense meanwhile overall was having a good day. It gave up some yards, but in the end, no points, and that allowed Florida to have a second game this year when its defense did not allow any points.

Today, even defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard picked up his first career interception and safety Donovan Stiner grabbed the second INT off of Flacco. Greenard, touted as the bell cow of the defensive line, had plenty to say about the defense’s competition today — not to mention the competition the group will see next week and beyond.

Florida’s future

The Gators will undoubtedly be hyped up riding their first 5-0 start since 2015. However, as Greenard said, the offenses UF has seen so far have been far from high powered.

The team’s October slate includes hosting Auburn next week for its Homecoming game before facing LSU and South Carolina on the road, where the true test of the season lies.