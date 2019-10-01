Josh Hammond and the Florida Offense Preparing for No. 7 Auburn Tigers

Wide receiver Josh Hammond and the No. 10 Florida Gators look forward to a top-ten contest against the No. 7 Auburn Tigers this Saturday in The Swamp.

This SEC matchup will be featured on ESPN’s College GameDay, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. Furthermore, this will be College GameDay’s first trip to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium since 2012.

Florida offense

After a 38-0 win over the Towson Tigers, Florida looks ahead to take on a whole new beast against the Auburn Tigers.

The Florida offense has learned to overcome a variety of obstacles over the course of the season. In their season opener against the Miami Hurricanes, the Gators were able to erase a seven point deficit and defeat the Hurricanes, 24-20.

With all the adversity this team has faced so far this season, Hammond said this team is battle tested.

After the loss of quarterback Feleipe Franks against the Kentucky Wildcats, the Gator offense learned to adjust to the style of quarterback Kyle Trask. Florida completed another comeback victory against the Wildcats, winning 29-21.

Since the Kentucky game, Trask has thrown for a total 647 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. Additionally, Trask currently records a completion percentage of 77.3.

As a result, Hammond has become a versatile player for the adjusting Florida offense. The four-year receiver currently averages 12.6 yards per pass and 26.3 yards per carry.

With explosive playmaker Kadarius Toney sidelined with an injury, the senior wideout said he and other receivers have stepped into a greater role in the offense.

Preparing for Auburn

Florida will face their first top-ten opponent and their toughest defensive opponent so far this season.

The Auburn defense is led by defensive back Jeremiah Dinson and defensive end Marlon Davidson. Dinson leads Auburn with 25 solo tackles and two sacks

In order to compete with a strong SEC team like Auburn, Hammond commented that the Gators plan to keep every drive unique.

Furthermore, Hammonds discussed the need for the offense to stay on “the same page” to pull off the upset win.

Lastly, Hammond expects his team to be energized all week as they prepare to take on the Tigers.

Home Sweet Home

Historically, the Gators have been dominant at home against Auburn. Florida leads the series when the two meet in Gainesville 23-9.