The Brewers and Nationals Kick Off the MLB Playoffs

The Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals kick off the 2019 MLB Playoffs tonight. Both teams are going head-to-head in the National League Wild Card game. The Brewers finished second in the NL Central, while the Nationals also finished second in the NL East. The game is being hosted in Washington because of the Nationals four game lead on the Brewers in the standings. The Nationals ended the regular season with 93-69, while the Brewers ended just short of that with 89-73.

The Milwaukee Brewers

In the team’s 49 seasons, they only had one World Series appearance, which was in 1982. They went up against the Cardinals and lost the series in seven games. In 2011, Milwaukee had potential of making it back to the World Series. However, the Brewers lost the National League Championship Series to the winner of the World Series that year, the Cardinals. Last year, after beating the Rockies in the National League Division Series, they lost to the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

The Brewers are set to start with pitcher Brandon Woodruff at the game tonight. He started 22 games for the Brewers during the 2019 season and had 143 strikeouts.

In 4 career appearances (2 starts) vs. the Nationals, @B_Woody24 has a 0.96 ERA, a 0.70 WHIP and a 23:2 K/BB ratio. pic.twitter.com/FxCpaAZncE — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 1, 2019

Woodruff explains that he is going to treat this like any other game and that the most important part is to have fun on the mound.

The Washington Nationals

Despite winning four division titles in the past eight seasons, the Nationals have never made it past the first round of the playoffs.

They are set to start ace pitcher Max Scherzer. He played a total of 27 games this season and struck out 243 players. Scherzer finished the regular season with a 11-7 record and a 2.92 ERA.

Scherzer is confident in his teams abilities on the field.

The game starts tonight at 8pm. The team that wins tonight will advance to play a five game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.