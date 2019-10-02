Gators Receivers Ready to Control the Passing Game

The No. 10 Florida Gators host the No. 7 Auburn Tigers for their homecoming game this Saturday.

Of any crucial game this season for the Gators, this is the biggest yet. Both teams are in the top ten and off to a 5-0 start. This year it’s not upsetting an No. 5 LSU Tigers team in week 6. It’s about showing the college football world that their spot in the AP Poll is legit. They want to show that they truly are a top-ten team.

Defeating a No. 7 Auburn would certainly give the Gators the boost they need to break past the No. 9 spot.

The Gators Receivers are Ready

For the Gators to do that, they will need to match the Tigers in the air and break through the tough Auburn defensive line. Despite throwing the second most interceptions throw in the SEC, Florida could catch a break against a Tigers defense that is last in the SEC in interceptions.

However, despite the stat, the Auburn front seven is still taking up real-estate in the mind of Gators fans, and the receiving corp is aware of it.

Gators wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland said the Gators are up against an aggressive Auburn defense and the best way to prepare is to just watch the film:

The Auburn defense will have to figure out a Gators receiving corp that is fifth in the SEC in receiving yards (1,441), fifth receiving yards per game (288.20) and fourth in receiving touchdowns (11).

The Auburn receiving corp can’t compete with those numbers. However, Auburn’s offense is more balanced between passing and running the ball. So by default, the passing stats will be less.

Auburn is only eight in the SEC in passes defended. If the Gators can get the ball in the air, then they should have an easier time getting the ball across the field.

Game Time Info

Kick-off for the Florida-Auburn game is set for 3:30 p.m. and will air on CBS.