Juan Soto Sends Nationals To NLDS

The stage was set. The Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers would kick off the MLB postseason in the NL Wild Card, where neither franchise had ever been. In the end, 20-year-old Juan Soto would make all the difference.

The Nats Take It

Things were looking pretty grim for Max Scherzer and the Nationals early on. After Trent Grisham walked to start the game, Yasmani Grandal smacked a two-run blast to right field.

Just one inning later, Scherzer gave up another long ball; this time, a solo homer to Eric Thames.

After that, Scherzer found his groove. Overall, he went five innings, allowed four hits, three walks, three earned, and struck out six.

Stephen Strasburg came in for relief. The Brewers had no luck against Strasburg, as he went three innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four.

Juan Soto, The Young Hero

In the bottom of the eighth with Josh Hader on the mound, two outs and the bases juiced, Juan Soto came up to bat. This was his first-ever postseason game. So far on the night, he was 0-3. However, he got his first hit at just the right time.

Soto hit a base knock to right field, or so it should have been. Milwaukee’s Grisham failed to field the ball cleanly. It went right under his glove. As a result, all three runners would come around to score. The Brewers tagged Soto out between second and third to end the inning, but the damage was done.

Daniel Hudson picked up the save in the ninth to finish off the game and send the Nats to the NLDS against the LA Dodgers. Their series will begin Thursday at 8:37 p.m.

Post-Game Thoughts

Nationals’ manager Dave Martinez was full of praise for Soto following the game.

Reflecting on his game-winning hit, Soto says that he wasn’t trying to “do too much.”

Grantham explains just what exactly went wrong on his error.

What’s Next

Prior to the start of the NLDS between the Nats and Dodgers, the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland A’s will battle it out in the AL Wild Card Wednesday night. Tune into WRUF at 7:30 p.m. for live coverage.