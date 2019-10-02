Ole Miss Takes On Vanderbilt

The Ole Miss Rebels are preparing to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Saturday in week 6 of college football.

Vanderbilt Commodores (1-3)

Vanderbilt won its first game of the season last week against Northern Illinois.

Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn is one great asset the Commodores have over Ole Miss. Vaughn is one of the most productive in the SEC and leads his team in rushing yards with 398 yards total and 4 touchdowns. He is coming off back-to-back 100-yard games and is averaging 7.2 yards per carry over the last two weeks.

Vanderbilt will need to establish the running game early to set the tone and ultimately take control of Saturday’s game. Vanderbilt’s Kalija Lipscomb is also a matchup concern for Ole Miss when the Commodores approach the end zone. In Lipscomb’s past two seasons, he has caught 7 of his 11 touchdown passes from inside the red zone, scoring two against Ole Miss last season.

The Commodores can put up a good fight against the Rebels if they use Vaughn and Lipscomb appropriately and strategically.

Ole Miss Rebels (2-3)

The Rebels look to make their season record 3-3 after losing their last game against Alabama 59-31.

Ole Miss must continue its explosive offense and rack up big plays against Vanderbilt this weekend to win. So far this season, the Rebels have run 33 plays that gained 20 or more yards, which is the ninth most in the FBS. With Ole Miss’s offense on the field, the Rebels should have an advantage against Vanderbilt’s defensive deficiencies. Rebel’s running back, Scottie Phillips leads the team in rushing yards with a total of 389 and 4 touchdowns, while Elijah Moore leads the Rebels in receiving yards totaling at 420 yards and 3 touchdowns.

This matchup should be an interesting opportunity for Ole Miss if they bring the same game plan they have for the past four weeks to take on Vanderbilt.

The Rebels host the Commodores October 5. Kick off is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.