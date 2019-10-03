PGA Tour golfer Billy Horschel to be named to UF Athletic Hall of Fame

It’s homecoming week, and football seems to be all of the craze. But Gators athletes of every sport will see spotlight this weekend; one of them being a Floridian golf legend.

Gators golf alum and former FedEx Cup champion Billy Horschel is among the nine names being honored in the 2019 UF Athletic Hall of Fame class. The Grant, Florida native played under former men’s golf coach Buddy Alexander from 2006 to 2009 and is a five-time PGA Tour winner.

Horschel at Florida

Billy Horschel wasn’t the most sought out recruit coming out of high school. But the lifelong Gators fan found himself under the scouting eyes of Alexander, who offered Horschel his only Division I scholarship.

Horschel credits his collegiate golf start to Alexander’s initial inkling on him.

What seemed like a risk ultimately panned out for both the Florida men’s golf program and Horschel. In his four seasons, he was a four-time All-American, and the SEC player of the year in 2007 and 2009.

Entering college, Horschel didn’t quite envision those accolades coming his way. But as early as his freshman year in college, Horschel qualified for the 2006 U.S. Open, an experience that had a lasting impact on his perception of his golf career.

After missing the cut in the major, a conversation with his head coach sparked a change in the amateur golfer’s thinking.

His newfound confidence led him to the heights he saw for himself.

But the hard work that brought Horschel to the PGA Tour didn’t stop. When not playing in an event, Horschel averages six to eight hours a day on the golf course. In a tour that asks for consistency, staying on top of the game is crucial. Horschel seems to be doing just that, with four top-10 finishes under his belt for the 2018-19 season.

With surging talent on a yearly basis, the 32-year-old is aware of the need to keep up with his younger competitors.

Honoring Horschel

The UF Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Friday, Oct. 3.