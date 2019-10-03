The Bucs Battle the Saints on Sunday

The New Orleans Saints (3-1) will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) Sunday at home. This will be the first game between the two this season. The Bucs look to gain ground on the NFC South Division leading Saints.

Brees-less Saints still Marching In.

It may not be as pretty as it is with No. 9 in the pocket. Nevertheless, the Saints are still playing winning football. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has played efficiently in the last two games, posting completion percentages above 70 percent and Alvin Kamara is a force in the backfield as always. Efficiency is great, but points on the board is better. In last week’s big Sunday Night Football matchup, the Saints barely squeezed by the previously undefeated Dallas Cowboys by a score of 12-10. The star of last weeks game however would make one Pat McAfee proud. The Saints punter (You read that correctly) Thomas Morstead came up clutch #ForTheBrand and for the Saints with big kick after big kick. He was later named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

Congrats to @thomasmorstead on being named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month! Story: https://t.co/7nwRRoyFRk#Saints pic.twitter.com/WWudncKRpQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 3, 2019

Offensive firepower is going to be needed though after the performance the Bucs put on last week.

Fire The Cannons: Bucs Offense is Ballistic

The Tampa Buccaneers came out last Sunday and put on a show. Jameis Winston went 25-of-36 with 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Bucs won an absolute shootout with the Rams scoring a franchise record in points, 55-40. The Bucs did a good job forcing turnovers (3 interceptions and 1 fumble) despite giving up 40 points.

55 points and 464 total yards! 🔥🔥🔥@BaldyNFL breaks down the keys to the @Buccaneers HUGE offensive performance in Week 4. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/9Wp9aQohcM — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2019

The Match-up

This will be the first of two games between these division rivals. This game, without Drew Brees and with the emergence of the Bucs offense, looks to be more hotly contested than it would have been at the beginning of the season. A key match-up for the Saints is Tampa Bay’s wide receivers against the Saint’s secondary. Stopping the tandem of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will make or break the game for the Saints. For the Bucs, it’ll come down too if the defense can force turnovers. If the Bucs can cause Bridgewater to force throws, then they should be in a good position to win the game.