Columbia Passes Road Test Against Madison County

Jake Lehman October 5, 2019 Columbia High School, Football, High School Sports 24 Views

It was a tale of two halves on Friday night in high school football as the Columbia Tigers came from behind to beat back-to-back state champion Madison County 32-21.

Cowboys Ground N’ Pound

The first half of Friday’s game saw the home team impose its will early and often, largely defined by the Cowboys’ dominant running attack.  A line led by senior FSU commit Zane Herring found a consistent push against a strong Columbia front seven, keeping the dynamic Tiger passing attack off of the field for long stretches.  Quarterback Vinsonta Allen and running back Robert Hiers each ran for a touchdown in the first half, and the two utilized a zone-read option on nearly every snap of the half.

Tigers Live and Die Through the Air Early

Columbia quarterback Jordan Smith had an up-and-down first half but made enough big plays to keep his team within striking range despite the poor defensive showing early.  Receivers Tray Tolliver, Lanadrick Bradley, and Marquez Bell all made catches for big gains in the half, as the Tigers never really had trouble moving the football. Lanadrick Bradley scored twice in the first half, including a 40-yard screen from Smith in the second quarter. However, Smith’s two interceptions contributed to a 21-13 halftime deficit, including one on the first play from scrimmage.

Second Half Turnaround

The improvement in Columbia’s play on both sides of the ball after halftime was tremendous, as they outscored the Cowboys 19-0.  Madison County remained run-heavy to start the third quarter, with a five-minute drive that resulted in only 30 yards.  Hiers and Allen continued to carry the load, but Columbia’s front showed up top make stop after stop, led by USF commit Le’Vontae Camiel.

Camiel made a crucial third-down sack late in the fourth quarter, as well as forcing the game-clinching fumble. On what changed in the second half defensively, Camiel said it was simple.

“Adjust, adjust, adjust. We just had to put the right personnel in the right positions. After we made adjustments, I told my linebackers and d-backs that we trust them,” he said.

Offensively, the comeback was led by a pair of fellow USF commits – Jordan Smith and Marquez Bell. Bell scored on consecutive drives in the second half for Columbia, after dropping a Smith pass in the end zone on Columbia’s first drive of the third quarter. Smith said that after Bell took responsibility on the sideline for the drop, “I gave him the ball a few more times and he showed me what I know he can do.”

Smith also had high praise for senior receiver Lanadrick Bradley, calling him “a great player, whose recruitment should be blowing up after this game.” Bradley scored three total touchdowns, including Columbia’s final score late in the fourth quarter.

What’s Next

Columbia remains on the road next Friday against district rival Robert E. Lee. With a win, the Tigers would move to 7-0 and potentially clinch their district.  Madison County will play at 5A Dunnellon, hoping to bounce back from two consecutive losses.

