P.K. Yonge Holds off Taylor County to Win Close One, 19-13

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave defeated the Taylor County Bulldogs 19-13 in high school football Friday night in a game that came down to the last play.

Special teams creating a spark early

On Taylor County’s first drive of the game, they were able to march the ball down the field. When the drive stalled, the Bulldogs elected to kick a field goal. P.K. Yonge was able to block the kick creating a momentum boost for the team.

P.K. Yonge rides the wave

Following the blocked kick, the Blue Wave drove the ball right down the field into the red zone. From there, receiver Jacobi Bryd took a jet sweep hand off 15 yards to the end zone to put the Blue Wave up 6-0 late in the first quarter.

Bulldogs bark back

The Bulldogs scored all 13 of their points in the second quarter. They outscored the Blue Wave 13-7 in that quarter to make it a 13-13 game at the half. The first touchdown for the Bulldogs was a 53 yard pass from quarterback Kevis Thomas to receiver Robert Glanton. After a defensive stop, the Bulldogs got the ball back down 13-7 late in the first half. With 11 seconds left on the clock Demari Stephens made a terrific catch to tie the game going into halftime.

What a catch for Demari Stephens! His touchdown grab ties the game at 13 with 11 seconds left in the first half. @ESPNGainesville @FlaHSFootball @SunPreps @ThePrepZone pic.twitter.com/Rw2Km2QUiK — Chase Anschultz (@ChaseAnschultz) October 5, 2019

Blue Wave defense takes over

Aside from two big plays in the first half, the Blue Wave defense played well overall according to Blue Wave head coach Marcus McDonald.

“The defense kept us in it, and gave us an opportunity to win,” he said.

The P.K. Yonge defense was able to create a turnover in the second quarter– they had three in total. Grant Dycus picked off a Taylor County pass, and that interception led to the Blue Wave’s second touchdown, which was a Tez Williams 43 yard catch and run off a slant pass. When asked about the importance of the interception, McDonald said “it was huge because it was something I actually alerted him to pregame.”

McDonald explained further how he told Dycus what to do when Taylor County lined up in the trips formation.

“We are a speed defense. We have to force turnovers,” McDonald said.

Grant Dycus with an interception for the Blue Wave! They will take over now with 11:03 left in the second quarter. @ThePrepZone @SunPreps @ESPNGainesville @FlaHSFootball pic.twitter.com/Gyrm2SkGbK — Chase Anschultz (@ChaseAnschultz) October 4, 2019

Blue Wave rushing attack picks up in the 4th

With the score still tied 13-13 in the fourth quarter, P.K. Yonge began having success running the football. The Blue Wave running backs, along with quarterback Aaron Small Jr., found success in the combination of running the ball and tempo. Coach McDonald explains the importance of tempo in a rushing attack.

“It’s tough when guys are leaning on you, pushing and moving bodies, and are also doing it with tempo… I wanted to keep the defense exhausted,” he added.

Aaron Small Jr. scored the deciding touchdown on that drive to put the Blue Wave up 19-13.

Aaron Small Jr. with the quarterback keeper to put the Blue wave ahead! The Blue Wave lead the Bulldogs 19-13 with 6:24 left in the game. @ESPNGainesville @SunPreps @ThePrepZone @FlaHSFootball pic.twitter.com/Aqsza14aB9 — Chase Anschultz (@ChaseAnschultz) October 5, 2019

Bulldogs unable to score late

The Bulldogs had the ball late in the game, down six with a chance to win with a touchdown and an extra point. However, on the last play of the game Taylor County could not get a pass off, and the Blue Wave held on for the win. P.K. Yonge improves to 2-4 on the year, while Taylor County drops to 4-3.