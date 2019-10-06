Top-Of-The-SEC Aggies Visit Gators

Sunday afternoon, the Florida Gators will face the top-of-the-SEC Texas A&M Aggies. The Gators and Aggies have both won their last five matches, with three each coming against SEC opposition.

Florida will be without junior forward Deanne Rose. She is currently on international duty with Canada.

Gators-Aggies History

Both Becky Burleigh and G Guerrieri, the coaches for each program, have been around for a very long time. Burleigh is in her 25th season with Florida and has an overall record of 421-124-36. Similarly, Guerrieri is in his 27th season at TAMU and has a 451-132-38 record with the program.

In head-to-head matchups, the Aggies have gotten the better of the Gators. This includes the last time Florida and TAMU played.

It was the semifinals of the 2017 SEC Tournament, and the Aggies came out on top in overtime over the defending champs. TAMU would go on to defeat Arkansas 2-1 in the final to win the tournament.

The Aggies’ win in 2017 marked their eighth over the Gators, who have six in the series.

One Streak Must End

Florida and TAMU are both on a bit of a tear in recent weeks. Both programs have five straight wins, with three coming in SEC play.

The Gators opened conference play with wins over LSU (3-0), Missouri (3-2) and Vanderbilt (1-0). Individually, senior forward Vanessa Kara has bagged six goals in her last five since transferring from Drexel.

The Aggies, on the other hand, have opened conference play against Mississippi State (3-0), Kentucky (6-1) and LSU (2-0), outscoring their opposition 11-1 in the process.

Junior fullback Jimena Lopez leads the NCAA in assists with 11. She’s represents Mexico on the international stage and most recently participated in the Pan American Games with her country.

Senior forward Ally Watt leads the Aggies going forward. Last Monday, the SEC nominated her as the Offensive Player of the Week for her three goals and two assists against Kentucky and LSU.

Game Details

The 15th edition of Florida versus Texas A&M will begin Sunday at 5 p.m. in Donald R. Dizney Stadium. Tune in on ESPNU or listen live on ESPN WRUF.