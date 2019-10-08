Braves Lose Nail-Biter Leading to a Game 5

The Atlanta Braves’ afternoon ended in sorrow after a 10 inning loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

With a 5-4 loss in St. Louis, the Braves head back home for a Game Five “win or go home” matchup. Paul Goldschmidt could not be stopped, going 3-4 with two runs and an RBI. However, Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson struggled. He gave up four runs in just over four innings and recorded just two strikeouts.

Molina’s Solid Night

Although the stats don’t show it, Yadier Molina had a huge effect on the game. He went just 1-4, yet he came up with a huge RBI to seal the game. In the 10th inning, Molina popped a sac fly to left field to cash in the game-winning run, givinf the Cardinals an opportunity to move on to the National League Division Series.

Cardinals Enjoying the Ride

The Cardinals pushed hard to keep the score close as they pitched multiple innings in a row without letting in a run. They were able to keep the Braves scoreless from the fifth to the 10th inning, only allowing runs through the first four innings. Goldschmidt has his head in the game as they get ready for one final match in Atlanta.

Disappointment for the Braves

As the Braves looked to seal the deal and move on to the NLCS, a sac fly run in the 10th lost the game. Even with a 4-5 game from Ronald Acuña Jr., they weren’t able to get the win. However, the Braves have a chance to win at home in front of their fans.

Instead of getting ready for the chance to make it to the World Series, they face a “win or go home” situation at SunTrust Park for Game 5.

The Cardinals might have the advantage now as they start Jack Flaherty against Atlanta’s Mike Foltynewicz.