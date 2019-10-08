Stacey Nelson Inducted into UF Hall of Fame

UF Athletic Hall of Fame 2019

The 2019 University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame class includes eight Gator Greats and one Honorary Letter winner.

The eight letter winners include; Stacey Nelson, Taurean Green, Percy Harvin, Billy Horschel, Kisha Jett, Greg Ouellette, Fred Weary, Becki Wells, Gregg Troy.

The Honorary Letter winner was Head Swimming Coach Greg Troy (1998-2018).

Stacey Nelson (Softball 2008-09)

Florida’s first three-time NFCA All-American was inducted into this year’s UF Athletic Hall of Fame. Stacey Nelson was not only a multi-year SEC pitcher of the year but also helped the Gators reach the College World Series for the first time in 2008 and 2009. In 2009 the team also played in the National Championship game.

During her career, she set 15 career program records along with 15 single-season records, many of which still stand today

She played a huge part in the Tim Walton era that helped shape the Gator softball program into what it is today.

After Gator Softball

Once Nelson was done playing softball at the University of Florida, she was the 13th pick in the 2009 National Pro Fast pitch’s draft by the defunct Washington Glory. Nelson also pitched for the United States Women’s National Softball Team in 2009 and 2010.

After her softball career, she attended Loyola Law School in Los Angeles from 2011-2014.

In March of 2019, Stacey cut the ribbon for one of the newest additions made to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium: The Stacey Nelson Plaza. This field-level plaza is on the left side of the stadium.