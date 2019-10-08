The Washington Nationals Beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 in Game 4

The Nationals had a 4-3 victory against the Brewers in the National League Wild Card Game. This sent the team to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Divisional Series that started Oct.3. Both teams made history. The Dodgers had a record 106 wins during the regular season. It is also the first time a Washington MLB team made it to the postseason since 1925.

The Nationals

With it being Washington’s 15th season in the MLB, they were not off to a great start. They had an unarguable comeback, finishing the season 46-27, even getting the top wild card spot. Much of the teams success is contributed to the teams three Cy Young Award Winners. This includes pitchers Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasberg and Patrick Corbin. Scherzer’s 2019 season ERA was 2.92, Strasberg’s was 3.32, and Corbin’s was 3.25.

Scherzer dominated the Dodgers Monday night. In seven innings of work, he struck out seven batters and only allowed one earned run.

After last night’s win, the series is tied at two games apiece. Scherzer explains that his pitching success so far in the postseason has to do with trusting his teammates.

This series will go to the Max. pic.twitter.com/wd0Smr2TYR — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2019

The Dodgers

This is their 130th season with the MLB. They finished the season off strong with their win against the San Francisco Giants, finishing the season up with 106-56. This is the most wins during a regular season in franchise history.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about pitcher Walker Buehler, who will get the start in a win or go home Game 5. During the regular season he had a 3.26 ERA. Roberts explains that he was proud of Buehler’s performance during the first game of the postseason. He’ll put his trust again in Buehler with the season on the line.

Buehler and Strasburg will be going head to head on the mound for the final game of the series. The fifth and final game of the series is Oct. 9 in Los Angeles at 8:30 p.m.