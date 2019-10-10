Vanderbilt Seeks Second Win Against UNLV

A struggling Vanderbilt (1-4) faces off against UNLV (1-4) at home as both teams look to gain their second victory of the season.

Rocky Starts

Both Vanderbilt and UNLV have experienced early struggles this season. With just one win out of five games already played, both teams could use a win this Saturday.

This unranked matchup could be equally vital for both teams. Vanderbilt attempts to stay afloat in the SEC East while UNLV tries to claw its way out of last place in the Mountain West.

Vanderbilt’s Hopes

It is clear that Vanderbilt would not be described as a football powerhouse. In an SEC East conference topped by undefeated Georgia and Florida teams, Vanderbilt cannot keep up. Despite the slow start, head coach Derek Mason is looking up heading into the game this Saturday.

Vanderbilt’s team has been plagued with injuries at the start of the 2019 season. The Commodores suffered three season-ending injuries before week three alone. However, Mason said that the depth in the lineup is starting to return.

Aside from the injuries, Mason did not dismiss the team’s early losses. He acknowledged that they do need to improve on both sides of the ball. Mason and the team look to make adjustments accordingly in order to be the better team on Saturday.

Last Place UNLV

The UNLV football team currently sits in last place in the Mountain West Conference. The Rebels began the season with a dominant win over Southern Utah. Since then, however, the team has failed to win another game.

Despite a less than satisfactory season so far, UNLV’s team has shown some success. Most notably is the breakout performances from running back Charles Williams. Williams has rushed for 529 yards and six touchdowns in the first five games. The dominant run game may just be the way for UNLV to top Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Search for Second Win

Vanderbilt began their season overwhelmed with injuries. The Commodores also competed against both No.3 ranked Georgia and No.5 ranked LSU in the first three weeks of their season. While this game is certainly less high-profile, a win could give Vanderbilt the confidence to move forward with their season.

For UNLV, this game could be a step to move them out of last place. Despite past blowouts from other unranked teams, this game could prove that there is something worth watching in this Rebel team.

Vandy and UNLV kick off on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET.