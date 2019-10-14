Astros Tie ALCS Series with Correa Walk-off in 11th Inning

After losing the first game of the ALCS series at home 7-0 to the Yankees, the Houston Astros tied up the playoff series at 1-1 following a walk-off home run from Carlos Correa in the 11th inning.

Houston Strikes First

After not scoring a run in Game 1, the Astros got on the board first in Game 2 of the ALCS. Houston can thank Carlos Correa for that. Throughout the playoffs, Correa had struggled a bit with a hitting average .250. The early RBI double was the second RBI for Correa of the playoffs.

In the fourth inning, the Yankees gained some momentum with a two-run homer for right fielder Aaron Judge. Judge’s homer gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead. Judge is no stranger to the long ball. He set the previous rookie home run record in 2017 with 50 home runs.

In the following inning, the Astros tied back up the game 2-2 with a 418-foot bomb from right fielder George Springer off Yankees middle reliever Adam Ottaviani. During the regular season, Springer went deep 39 times and had a batting average of .292.

Pulling Deep from the Bullpen

In the extra-innings ALCS Game 2 matchup, however, the Yankees and Astros both called deep into their bullpens to get through the game. Former Cy Young winner Justin Verlander got the start on the mound for Houston. After six innings, the Astros pulled Verlander and were forced to use five other players to get through the game.

Justin Verlander commented on what it was like to start in an intense playoff game.

For the Yankees, lefty James Paxton started the game yet only lasted 2.1 innings before being pulled. The New York Yankees then went through eight additional pitchers before J.A. Happ blew the game in the 11th inning.

Correa Finished the Game

In the bottom of the 11th inning, Carlos Correa got his fifth at-bat of the game leading off the inning. J.A. Happ was the reliever on the mound for the New York Yankees trying to force a 12th inning after a scoreless top of the 11th inning.

On the first pitch of the at-bat, Carlos Correa sent Happ’s high-and-away cutter over the right-field fence for a walk-off home run. Being at home, the Astros’ stadium erupted with cheers as Correa trotted the bases celebrating the victory.

After the game, Correa commented on how confident he was that he was going to have a strong Game 2 of ALCS playoff series.

Game 3 of ALCS

With the Astros’ clutch victory, the ALCS series is now tied at 1-1. The series will transition to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, where the Yankees will host Game 3 and Game 4. On Tuesday, ace pitcher Gerrit Cole will get the start for the Astros and Luis Servino will start for the Yankees.