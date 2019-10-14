Bucs Turned The Ball Over Seven Times In Route To Falling To The Panthers

After turning the ball over seven times, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were not able to get a win Sunday. The Panthers beat the Bucs 37-26.

The Bucs now have a 2-4 record, while the Panthers have a 4-2 record.

The Panthers started the season with two losses. One of the which came to the Bucs, where they lost 20-14 and that was the last game Cam Newton started for the Panthers. After starting the season 0-2, Carolina thought they needed to make a change and give Kyle Allen a chance to lead the team.

Panthers Play Makers

QB Kyle Allen went 20/32 for 227 yards. Allen connected with DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel, both having over 70 yards a piece.

However, it was running back Christian McCaffrey who was the game changer on Sunday in London. McCaffrey had both a receiving and rushing touchdown.

Highs and Lows for Winston

Jameis Winston went 30/54 for 400 yards and threw for his 100th career touchdown. He become the first quarterback to reach 100 passing touchdowns with the Bucs. However, that was over shadowed by throwing 5 interceptions. He also lost a fumble. Winston alone accounted for six of the seven Tampa Bay turnovers.

His first interception came during the first snap of the game, when he was trying to connect with Mike Evans. From there the Bucs defense had to fight to keep them in the game.

Evans was able to receive nine catches for 96 yards. Winston also relied heavily on Chris Godwin at wide receiver. Godwin had 10 receptions for 151 yards.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said that he thinks Winston needs to learn to throw the ball away when a play is dead.

Winston acknowledged that he needs to clean up some things up during their bye week.

Up Next

The Panthers now head into a bye week, but will play the 49ers on Oct. 27. The Buccaneers also have a bye this week and will play the Titans on Oct. 27.