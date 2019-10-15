Yankees Look to Bounce Back from Game 2 Loss

The Houston Astros head to Yankee Stadium tonight to play the New York Yankees for Game 3 of the ALCS.

After a huge 3-2 walk-off win at home, the Astros look to take a 2-1 lead for a chance to reach the World Series.

Gerrit Cole will be on the mound for Houston while Luis Severino will pitch for New York. At the end of the regular season, the Astros won the last 10 games that Gerrit Cole has pitched. however, Cole has only played at Yankee Stadium once before and will feel the heat of playoff baseball. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:08 Eastern Time.

Offensive Powerhouses

The Yankees and Astros are two of the top offensive teams in the MLB. This season, the Yankees scored 5.84 runs per game and the Astros put up 5.57 runs per game. This next game will bring these two offenses to the test after a 3-2 game in Houston. The pitchers will also bring a big impact. Gerrit Cole, in his past two postseason games, has allowed one run in over 15 innings. On the other hand, Severino has only started four games this season and will need to show up tonight and bring the heat to the Astros.

Yankees at Home

During the regular season, the Yankees finished 57-24 at home. After a heartbreaking walk-off homer from Carlos Correa, the Yankees will try to bring the firepower that they have brought all season at home to start their three-game stretch in Yankee Stadium. Young star Aaron Judge has hit 27 home runs and has 55 RBI’s this season. Judge scored a two-run home run during Game 2 in Houston and is looking to keep piling it on. New York is ready to show the world what they can really do and bring home a win for Game 3.

Game 3 from Yankee Stadium begins at 4:08 p.m. ET today.