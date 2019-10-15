Home / Baseball / Yankees Look to Bounce Back from Game 2 Loss
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates after his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees during the 11th inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Yankees Look to Bounce Back from Game 2 Loss

gsosa October 15, 2019 Baseball, MLB, MLB Playoffs 11 Views

The Houston Astros head to Yankee Stadium tonight to play the New York Yankees for Game 3 of the ALCS.

After a huge 3-2 walk-off win at home, the Astros look to take a 2-1 lead for a chance to reach the World Series.

Gerrit Cole will be on the mound for Houston while Luis Severino will pitch for New York. At the end of the regular season, the Astros won the last 10 games that Gerrit Cole has pitched. however, Cole has only played at Yankee Stadium once before and will feel the heat of playoff baseball. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:08 Eastern Time.

Offensive Powerhouses

The Yankees and Astros are two of the top offensive teams in the MLB. This season, the Yankees scored 5.84 runs per game and the Astros put up 5.57 runs per game. This next game will bring these two offenses to the test after a 3-2 game in Houston. The pitchers will also bring a big impact. Gerrit Cole, in his past two postseason games, has allowed one run in over 15 innings. On the other hand, Severino has only started four games this season and will need to show up tonight and bring the heat to the Astros.

Yankees at Home

During the regular season, the Yankees finished 57-24 at home. After a heartbreaking walk-off homer from Carlos Correa, the Yankees will try to bring the firepower that they have brought all season at home to start their three-game stretch in Yankee Stadium. Young star Aaron Judge has hit 27 home runs and has 55 RBI’s this season. Judge scored a two-run home run during Game 2 in Houston and is looking to keep piling it on. New York is ready to show the world what they can really do and bring home a win for Game 3.

Game 3 from Yankee Stadium begins at 4:08 p.m. ET today.

About gsosa

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Gators’ Defense Looks to Bounce Back

It had been since the 2015 season that a Florida Gators defense allowed over 500 …

© 2019 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties