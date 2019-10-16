Grantham Expects Defensive Improvements Following LSU Loss

What Went Wrong

The No. 7 Florida Gators fell to the No. 5 LSU Tigers 42-28 on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Gators had given up 57 total points heading into the matchup and ended up surrendering the most points since a 42-7 loss to Georgia on Oct. 28, 2017.

The Florida defense allowed 218 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, also a season-high for the Gators. According to defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, the Tigers’ success on the ground was pivotal to LSU’s victory.

LSU not only thrived in the run game, but their passing game flourished as well, thanks to quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow was terrific vs. a talented defense tonight. We didn't get to see a healthy Greenard/Zuniga, but he wasn't fazed by the uptick in competition. 21-for-24, 293 yds, 3 TDs, 43 rush yds. ☑️Decision-making

☑️Accuracy

☑️Confidence 🔼NFL Draft stock continues to climb🔼 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 13, 2019

While Florida dealt with injuries to linebacker Jon Greenard and defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga, Grantham refuses to place the blame on a lack of bodies.

Unfortunately for Grantham and the defense, Greenard and Zuniga’s statuses is still up in the air ahead of the Gators’ next matchup against former Florida head coach Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks this Saturday, Oct 19.

#Gators head coach Dan Mullen said Jon Greenard and Jabari Zuniga will be game-time decisions for South Carolina. @ESPNGainesville — Zach Oliveri (@Zach_Oliveri) October 14, 2019

What Went Right

One positive that Grantham pointed out was the Gators’ improvement throughout the second half in defending the run. The unit allowed 74 rushing yards in the second half compared with 144 in the first half.

Looking Forward

Speaking of this week’s game, Florida faces a South Carolina team that just defeated No. 3 Georgia in Athens. Grantham knows everyone will have to do their part if they are to prevent South Carolina from pulling off another upset.

Catch the showdown on ESPN at noon, with coverage starting at 8 a.m. on ESPN 98.1 FM 850 AM WRUF.