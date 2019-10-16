Missouri looks for third SEC win against Vanderbilt

The Vanderbilt Commodores hope to earn their first SEC win of the season this Saturday when the Missouri Tigers come to town. On the other side of the ball, Mizzou will fight to remain undefeated in the SEC.

Vanderbilt Football This Year

At the start of the season it was easy to blame Vandy’s losing record on playing both LSU and Georgia. However, after the 34-10 loss to University of Nevada, Las Vegas, fans began to expect disappointment.

Head Coach Derek Mason spoke about the team’s status after the loss to UNLV.

Mason and his team have not been in sync all year. They have struggled to find a quarterback that compares to Kyle Shurmur. Last season, Shurmur threw for 3,130 yards and 24 touchdowns for Vanderbilt.

As of now, Mason has not named a starting quarterback ahead of the Missouri game.

In addition to their offense, Vandy’s defense simply cannot make plays. Vanderbilt’s defense is a dream for opponents. They are ranked 115th out of the 130 FBS teams when it comes to opponents yards per game.

Missouri #1 in the SEC East

Following Florida and Georgia’s conference losses this weekend, Missouri is the only team in the East without an SEC loss.

That could change going into the second half of the season. Their conference wins have been against South Carolina and Ole Miss.

Missouri faced adversity for the first time this season. Head Coach Barry Odom was proud of his team for pulling off the win.

Odom is right, his team has a long way to go. Missouri beings their SEC road trip this weekend starting at Vanderbilt before moving on to Kentucky and Georgia.

Following the road games, they still have to take on Florida, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Most people expect Mizzou to go down in the rankings after their long SEC game haul. But they will try and prove that they are a serious contender for the East.

Vanderbilt vs Missouri Match Up

Missouri hopes to rain on Vandy’s homecoming parade this weekend. Based on Vanderbilt’s performance this season, it won’t be too much of a challenge.

Coach Mason has something to prove. Losing this weekend could mean losing his team, his fans and his job.

How to Watch

Kickoff will be at 4:00 p.m. ET Saturday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.