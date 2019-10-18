Winless Dolphins Travel to Buffalo with New Starting QB

Sunday features an AFC East matchup between one of the league’s worst teams and one of the league’s biggest surprises. The Dolphins get ready for a road contest against the 4-1 Buffalo Bills squad.

A Change at Quarterback, Again

Probably the biggest storyline this week for the Dolphins is the benching of second-year man Josh Rosen for Ryan Fitzpatrick. The man they call Fitzmagic almost led a fourth-quarter comeback over the Washington Redskins last Sunday.

Flores on going back to Fitzpatrick:

Fitzpatrick suited up as the starter for Brian Flores’ squad for the first two games of the season. After being outscored 92-10 and posting a passer rating of 39.92 with Fitzpatrick under center, the Dolphins made the switch.

However, that switch obviously didn’t pay off. The Cowboys and Chargers still drubbed Miami. Plus, they trailed 17-3 to the Redskins in the third quarter before Fitz came in.

Rosen on benching:

However, the Dolphins’ defense hasn’t helped either quarterback this season. Miami’s defense allowed 30 or more points in four of their first five games this season. They allowed touchdowns on 71 percent of red zone trips so far this season.

Neither QB might be the solution, but the blame isn’t solely on them.

Fitz’s Return to Upstate NY

Fitzpatrick is excited just to be out on the field playing. But, his return to the starting role comes in tandem with another return to Buffalo. The journeyman QB spent his longest stint in the Nickel City. He is 1-2 in his previous trips to Buffalo. Overall, he is 4-3 against his former team.

Fitzpatrick on another return to Buffalo:

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott said he knows Fitzpatrick is well-liked for his time with Buffalo. He called Fitzpatrick a “positive, energetic guy” who can present a challenge for the Bills.

He’ll face a Bills defense that is third in the NFL with 275 yards allowed per game and is fourth with 14 points allowed per game.

“Everyone seems to know their role and what they’re doing, what they’re supposed to do and what they’re asked to do on each snap,” Fitzpatrick said of the defense. “But, each week we’re still trying to fix ourselves rather than every week going out there and trying to put 100 points on the board.”

Can Ryan Fitzpatrick make the most of his second opportunity or will the quarterback position in Miami continue to be a carousel? The answer to that question will come on Sunday afternoon.