Game Preview: Buchholz Versus Fleming Island

The Buchholz Bobcats are facing an uphill battle after their first district loss of the year. The Fletcher Senators beat the Bobcats last week 41-17. Even though this was the Bobcats’ first district loss this season, it puts them in a must-win scenario in their remaining district match ups.

“We have to win the next two district games just to stay alive, just for anything to be possible,” coach Mark Whittemore said. “We will return to the office and see what we can do.”

They will be traveling to take on the Fleming Island Golden Eagles Friday night who currently reside in first place in Buchholz’ district.

Buchholz has had a lot of success making the postseason recently. They have made the state playoffs three out of the last four years.

The Golden Eagles currently boast an undefeated record of (6-0) while the Bobcats are one game above .500 at (4-3).

Fleming Island played the Senators early in the season and defeated Fletcher 24-13.

Game Preview

The Bobcats’ ability to get running back Quandarius Smith going on the ground has been key in wins this season.

Smith broke the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season in Week Six versus the Gainesville Hurricanes. He is also averaging a whopping 168 yards per game.

In four victories this season, Smith has recorded over 200 yards in every victory. The one time he didn’t reach that mark was against Eastside, and he still finished the evening with 185 yards.

Last week Whittemore and his staff concerted more of an effort to involve junior quarterback Jack Hevesy in the ground game. Hevesy is also the son of University of Florida offensive-line coach and co-offensive coordinator John Hevesy.

Hevesy reached a season-high in rushing attempts against Fletcher with 16. He also finished with 110 yards. Before last week, the most amount of carries he saw was nine versus Ocala Vanguard early in the season. The Bobcats made this adjustment with their offense to take some of the pressure off of Smith.

Next Up

Next week Buchholz will return home for another district game where they will take on the Creekside Knights (3-4) Thursday 10/24 at 7:30 p.m.