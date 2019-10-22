Kawhi Leonard and Paul George: Double the Trouble

From the San Antonio Spurs to the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard has made headliners with an offseason sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers were ecstatic when Leonard decided to join the Clipper family. The 28-year-old forward has already earned two NBA finals MVP in his career. Kawhi Leonard won finals MVP last season by leading the Raptors to a 4-2 victory over the Golden State Warriors who were a two-time defending champion team at the time.

Drama

Kawhi Leonard was surrounded by major drama when he was traded from the Spurs to the Raptors. Information came out about how the Spurs may have mishandled his injury, and Leonard has been cryptic about the situation. With this season ahead, this offseason was the first time he has truly chosen where he wanted to play.

With the Lakers involved in the Leonard sweepstakes earlier this summer, rumors spread around that Leonard didn’t want to join LeBron’s Lakers because he wants to be the top dog. Now, he’s ready to prove why the Clippers are the right spot for him.

Dynamic Duo

In addition to signing Leonard, LA picked up Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Clippers added two all-star athletes and are entering the year with big expectations. They are favored to win the NBA championship this year behind Leonard and George’s two-way dominance.

George never planned to play for the Clippers, but has always wanted to play in Los Angeles and call Staples Center his home. Many Laker fans wanted Leonard to sign this year and George to sign last year. However, the duo spurned the Lakers in favor of LA’s “little brother.”

Battle for Los Angeles

Tonight at 8 PM, the Clippers are playing the Lakers, who now have the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The opening NBA game is going to set the tone for the rest of the season for each team.