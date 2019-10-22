SEC Football is Heating Up

The SEC has seen action over the past few weeks.

The race to see who’s going to come out on-top of the East and West conferences just got a lot tougher.

SEC EAST

1. #7 Florida

The Gators lead the SEC East with a 4-1 record.

Kyle Trask has been a force to reckon with since he’s stepped into the starting quarterback position.

7th ranked Florida is going into a bye week ahead of their match up with 10th ranked Georgia next weekend. Not many people would have predicted that the Gators would be ranked higher than the Bulldogs going into their November 1st kickoff.

2. #10 Georgia

The Bulldogs suffered a 20-17 double-overtime loss at South Carolina that dropped them in the rankings.

Georgia comes in at number 2 on the SEC East list with a 3-1 record.

They look to put the past few weeks behind them as they travel to their annual rivalry game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

3. Missouri

The Tigers had an astonishing 21-14 loss at Vanderbilt to shake the East up even more.

This weekend they head to Kentucky to redeem themselves and improve their 2-1 conference record.

4. South Carolina

The Gamecocks made sure Florida earned their road win this past weekend.

South Carolina has proved that they can hang with the top of their conference the past few weekends, especially after beating #9 Georgia a few weeks ago.

They have two back-to-back SEC East match-ups vs Tennessee and Vanderbilt. They hold a 2-3 record in the East conference.

5. Tennessee

The Volunteers go into this week’s contest vs South Carolina with a 1-3 SEC record.

6. Vanderbilt

The Commodores hold a 1-3 record as they head into a by-week.

They will have three-straight weekends of SEC East match-ups starting on November 2nd as they take on South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Kentucky.

7. Kentucky

Missouri heads to face off the Wildcats this weekend. Kentucky obtains a 1-4 record.

SEC West

1. #1 Alabama

The Crimson Tide hold the top position nationally as well as in the SEC West. Their 4-0 in the conference and will be put to the test versus LSU on November 9th.

Alabama’s quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain during their 35-13 victory. Head Coach Nick Saban ruled him out for this weekend’s game against Arkansas but hasn’t released any statement regarding their match-up with the Tigers. This injury could shake things up in the West and nationally.

2. #2 LSU

The Tigers have shown off their offensive arsenal this season behind quarterback Joe Burrow.

9th ranked Auburn will travel to them this weekend before they take on Alabama. LSU also boasts an undefeated record of 3-0 in the West.

3. #9 Auburn

The Tigers have a 3-1 record, with their only loss in the SEC coming from Florida. They get ready to head to Death Valley this weekend.

4. Texas A&M

The Aggies hold a 2-2 record and take on Mississippi State this week.

5. Ole Miss

The Hotty Toddies have a bye week until they take on the Auburn Tigers on November 9th. They hold a 2-3 record

6. Mississippi State

Mississippi State travels to Texas A&M this weekend as they try and improve their 1-3 record.

7.Arkansas

The 0-4 Razorbacks head to Alabama this weekend to take on the #1 seed both in-conference and nationally.