Ten Undefeated Teams left in College Football

Week 9 just kicked off in the 2019 college football season, and there are still ten undefeated teams remaining. The Wisconsin Badgers just recently fell off the list last week after losing 24-23 against Illinois. The Boise State Broncos also just fell short after their Saturday lose against BYU.

1️⃣0️⃣ undefeated FBS teams remain pic.twitter.com/ZcE6A6dLdG — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 20, 2019

Alabama

The Crimson Tide is currently ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll Top 25. In their latest game, they beat Tennessee 35-13. The team’s next match up is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. against Arkansas. The last undefeated season Alabama had was back in 2009, finishing with a record of 14-0 and winning the national championship.

LSU

The LSU Tigers are currently No. 2 in the AP Poll. They were victorious against Mississippi State and are set to play No. 9 Auburn Saturday. The last undefeated season for the Tigers was 1958, finishing record of 11-0. They won the Sugar Bowl that year as well.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 3 in the poll. They go strong after their 52-3 defeat of Northwestern. This Saturday, they are set to face No. 13 Wisconsin. They haven’t been undefeated since the 2012.

Clemson

The Clemson Tigers are ranked No. 4 and are currently at an undefeated 7-0 record for the 2019 season. Their latest victory came after their 45-10 beatdown of the Louisville Cardinals. The next game is set for Saturday against Boston College. Clemson’s last undefeated season came just last year in 2018.

Oklahoma

The Sooners are No. 5 in this week’s AP Poll after beating West Virginia. They play Kansas State next. Oklahoma was 13-0 back in 2000 in their last undefeated season.

Penn State

They are currently No. 6 and beat Michigan 28-21 on Saturday. Heading into Week 9, they are set to face off against Michigan State. They haven’t had an undefeated season like this one since 1994, where they ended up finishing No. 2 on the AP Poll list.

SMU

The Mustangs are No. 16 in the poll and defeated Temple last weekend. They will face Houston going into week 9 of the season. Last time they had this good of a season was back in 1982. They on the Cotton Bowl and was ranked No. 2.

Baylor

The Bears are at No. 14 and remain on the undefeated list after their 45-27 sweep of Oklahoma State. They will play against next Thursday against West Virginia. Their last season like this was way back in 1900.

Appalachian State

The No. 21 Mountaineers defeated Louisiana-Monroe 52-7 on Saturday. They will continue the season with South Alabama. This is the first time Appalachian State has an undefeated season thus far.

Minnesota

The No. 17 Gophers won against Rutgers and are set to play Maryland next. Their last undefeated season was back in 1941.