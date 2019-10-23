Al Horford Opens The Season Against His Former Team

The Philadelphia 76ers have a new weapon on their hands this season. Forward Al Horford who played for the Boston Celtics from 2016-2019 is set to open the season against his old team on Wednesday night.

Horfords Thoughts On The Game

Horford noted that he thinks playing against his old team will be a little strange.

The 76ers might have lost Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick, but Philly is coming into the season after gaining both forward Horford and guard Josh Richardson. They also have center Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Horford mentioned that while the team has high expectations this season he knows that the team will have to work together to be successful.

“One thing that I learned is that just cause you’re expected doesn’t mean that you’re going to get it done. You know I do believe that we have a lot of work ahead as a group. We just do. And we’ll take it game by game this season.”

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index the 76ers have a 63.4% chance of beating the Celtics.

Career Stats

Horford was apart of the ’06 and ’07 National Championships with the Florida Gators before being drafted as the third pick in the first round to the Atlanta Hawks. He was with the Hawks till 2016 when he went to the Celtics.

The NBA is back! pic.twitter.com/N4MqYKXxcS — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) October 22, 2019

Throughout his time in the NBA Horford has averaged 14.1 points a game with a 52.5 FG% and 36.8 3p%.

Game Time

Horford and the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.